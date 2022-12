Police are investigating after a man died at Blackalls Park overnight.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers were called to Faucett Street at 12:50am today following reports of a man being found unconscious.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics were called as well and tried to revive the 45-year-old man, however he died at the scene.

A crime scene has been set up and investigations are underway.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.