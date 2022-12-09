Police release CCTV images to help public place shooting investigations

Police have released CCTV images of men wearing balaclavas wielding weapons as part of their inquiries into an alleged public place shooting near Maitland earlier this year.

At about 6:45am on Sunday 16th October, police were called to a home on Goldingham Street at Tenambit following reports of a public place shooting.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers attended and found several shots had been fired into the front yard and an MG station wagon that was parked in the driveway.

Strike Force Pamela was established to investigate and detectives have today released CCTV images of four men and two vehicles they believe could have been involved.

Two vehicles were seen in the area at the time and detectives would like to speak with the drivers who may be able to assist police with their inquiries.

The vehicles are described as a 2011 silver Holden Cruze sedan and a 2009 blue Holden Commodore sedan.

Anyone who might have information or dashcam footage of the vehicles in the Morpeth or Tenambit areas on the morning of Sunday 16 October is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.