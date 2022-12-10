New technology to help keep beachgoers safe rolled out to Newcastle

New technology to help keep beachgoers safe is being rolled out to Newcastle beaches after a successful trial at Lake Macquarie.

The NSW Government has been trialing their Smart Beaches project that uses wave detection buoys, artificial intelligence cameras and surf rescue boards fitted with GPS to gather accurate data on beach conditions to better prepare local lifeguards.

The technology is still in the trial phase but has also helped guards at Lake Macquarie predict how many people will visit the beach and the most popular times for a swim.

Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said the NSW Government had invested $1.6 million to expand the project to five more local government areas.

“These smart devices will provide real-time readings on tide conditions and wave patterns, as well as help predict how many people will visit the beach, how long they will stay and the most popular times for a swim.

“The Smart Beaches project means beachgoers can feel safer at the surf, knowing our lifeguards have the latest data on hand to be better prepared for dangerous conditions and prevent incidents both in and out of the water.”

Minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman said the NSW Government expanding the trial will mean more councils will benefit from new technology.

“The data insights help councils make better decisions about when and where to roster lifeguards, decisions that could ultimately save lives,” Mrs Tuckerman said.

An app is being developed to put all of the data together and easily accessible for the 2023/24 summer period.