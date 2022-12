Paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter were called to a serious car accident North of Dungog last night.

At around 6 o’clock they responded to reports of a single vehicle crash at Bendolba, treating two girls in their late teens for abdominal injuries.

Both were stabilised before being airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital.

A third girl, also in her late teens was transported to hospital by road in a stable condition.