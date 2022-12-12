Firearm, ammo, drugs and cash allegedly found in man’s car at Merewether

A man will face court today after police allegedly located a firearm, ammunition and drugs among other things in his vehicle at Merewether yesterday.

Newcastle City Police District officers were conducting patrols in the area at about 4:15pm when they stopped a Suburu Impreza on Wilton Street.

Officers spoke to the 27-year-old male driver and checks revealed he was in fact disqualified from driving.

He was arrested and police searched his car and found a .9mm pistol, ammunition, folding knife, methylamphetamine and cash – all of those items were seized and will undergo forensic examination.

The man was taken to Newcastle Police Station and charged with possess unregistered unauthorised pistol in public place, acquire pistol subject to firearms prohibition order, acquire ammunition subject to prohibition order, supply prohibited drug, possess prohibited drug, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, carry cutting weapon upon apprehension. He was also charged with affray relating to an incident earlier this year in May.

The man was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local court today.