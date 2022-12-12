Jets defeat Mariners in F3 Derby showdown

The Newcastle Jets took advantage of a tired Central Coast side to take the win yesterday in the F3 Derby.

Newcastle defeated the Mariners 2-1 at Central Coast Stadium in the rescheduled match from the very first round of the A-League season.

The Mariners had three returning Socceroos players from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar including James Cummings who scored the only goal for the side in the second half.

The Jets scored first in the 12th minute when Angus Thurgate found Daniel Stynes on the wing who put in a low cross for Trent Buhagiar to put Newcastle in front.

They stayed ahead going into the second half before the Mariners equalised but in the 65th minute Newcastle got ahead again when Beka Dartsmelia’s corner was met at the back post by an unmarked Beka Mikeltadze who headed home past Mariners goalkeeper Danny Vukovic.

The Mariners thought they had leveled the match up in the 73rd minute when Josh Nisbet put the ball in the back of the net only for VAR to rule out the goal for a handball in the build-up.

Newcastle’s next game is this Friday night against Brisbane Roar at McDonald Jones Stadium.

The Newcastle Jets women didn’t get the result they were after on Saturday night going down to Melbourne City 5-1.