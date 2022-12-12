Five teenagers including a 13yo arrested after allegedly fighting at Muswellbrook Christmas event

One teenager had to be taken to hospital after a fight between five teens at a Christmas event at Muswellbrook over the weekend.

Hunter Valley Police District officers were called to the showground on Woollybutt Way where thousands of people had gathered for a carols event just after 7pm on Saturday night.

Officers were told four teenagers aged 15 and one aged 13 were allegedly fighting, using offensive language and disrupting vehicles leaving the location.

All four teenagers were arrested in relation to two incidents that allegedly occurred at the scene between 7pm-7.30pm.

They were all taken to Muswellbrook Police Station before being released into the care of a responsible adult, pending further inquiries.

One teenager was treated at John Hunter Hospital for minor injuries and has been released.

Inquiries are continuing.