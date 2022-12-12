Man Assaulted In Wallsend Home Invasion And Car Theft

Police are hunting two teenagers following a home invasion and the theft of two cars at Wallsend early Monday morning.

Officers attached to Newcastle City Police District have been told the pair broke into a house on Birchgrove Drive around 2.45am and stole the keys to a beige Nissan Tiida with NSW registration BN78YN, and a grey Toyota Aurion with NSW registration BI05XE.

A 60-year-old man who was home at the time was assaulted after discovering the teens and suffered minor injuries.

The duo managed to flee the scene in the stolen the cars and police are now investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.