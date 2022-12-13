One man dead and another in custody after incident at Beresfield

A man is dead and another in custody following an alleged incident at Beresfield overnight.

Emergency services were called to Beresfield Railway station just before 6pm yesterday after reports of an assault.

Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attended and located a man seriously injured on the platform.

A man, believed to be 39, died at the station following an alleged assault – he is yet to be identified.

Police have been questioning a 27-year-old man overnight, who was arrested on a train.

A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the incident is underway.