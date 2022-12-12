Newcastle Council unveiles New Years Eve entertainment

Newcastle Council has teamed up with Paul Bennett Airshows for a New Years Eve event like no other.

During the afternoon, in the leadup to the New Year countdown, Paul Bennett will take to the skies, thrilling crowds with a spectacular new pyrotechnics display, fired from the side of a Cessna 185 Skywagon. Council says the airshow will be the Australian debut.

The action will then move to the Queens Wharf precinct, which will be transformed into an inclusive, interactive, multi-sensory zone with family friendly entertainment and activities.

The airshow will be followed with the annual end-of-year celebrations on Newcastle Harbour, where the traditional 9pm fireworks will be launched from Horseshoe Beach.

Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes says after the last 12 months it is the perfect occasion to come together in celebration as a community.

“The last 12 months have demonstrated the enduring resilience and strength of spirit embedded within our community as we have worked together to respond to these uncertain times.

“The city deserves the chance to celebrate what we have achieved this year and everything we’re looking forward to in 2023 and there’s no better place to do that than along our beautiful foreshore,” Cr Nelmes said.