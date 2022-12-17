Newcastle Port’s Hydrogen Plans Solidify With Federal Government Cash

The Federal Government has made good on a pre-election commitment, providing cash for a hydrogen hub at the Port of Newcastle.

$100 million has been set aside for the delivery of a feasibility study, designs and early works to get the Port ready to produce and distribute green hydrogen.

Newcastle is the largest coal export hub in the world and the investment aims to enable the Port to become a key player in the emerging global green hydrogen economy by taking advantage of the region’s skilled workforce, resources, industrial expertise, rail and port infrastructure.

Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon said the region is ready to lead the nation into the future of clean energy.

“Newcastle has powered Australia for generations and the Albanese Labor Government is ensuring it will continue to do so for generations to come. Green hydrogen is an important part of the diversification of the Port and integral to the shaping of our region’s future,” Ms Claydon said.

“This project and the development of a clean energy industry at the Port will create thousands of new jobs, while crucially diversifying our local economy.”

Port of Newcastle CEO Craig Carmody said real progress could finally begin.

“The largest coal port in the world is changing because of commitments like this from the Australian Government,” Mr Carmody said.

“When we go up to Korea and Japan and we talk, having the government’s support makes a difference.”