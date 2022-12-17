Three Charged After Hamilton South Stabbing

Three people have been charged after a woman was stabbed during an assault in Hamilton South earlier this week.

About 11pm last Sunday December 11, emergency services were called to Hassall Street to reports of an assault.

When police arrived, they were told two men and two women had been involved in a fight, where a 35-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck and a 46-year-old man sustained a laceration to his hand.

The pair drove to the Mater Hospital before the woman was later taken to the John Hunter in a critical condition. She is currently serious but stable.

A 36-year-old woman also sustained serious head injuries and a 38-year-old man sustained a fractured arm. They were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital in stable conditions.

Officers established a crime scene and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Following inquiries, the two men and the 36-year-old woman were arrested and charged with wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, armed with intent to commit indictable offence and affray.

They were refused bail to appear in Newcastle Local Court on February 22 next year.