Big battery boost: Bowen

The Liddell power station’s future has been secured with the federal government announcing it’ll plug in a new 250-megawatt battery at the Hunter site.

Eight of these grid-scale batteries will be switched on across the country after an extra $76m dollars in funding was announced, adding to an existing $100m investment.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen says the more renewable projects added to our energy network, the better.

He said we need household batteries, community batteries and grid-scale batteries.

“I’m very excited about the opportunities for rewewable energy in Australia.”

Federal member for Hunter Dan Repacholi said the Albanese Government was getting on with the job and delivering the electricity system strength needed to unlock renewables.

“This battery will help stabilise the grid and deliver the cleanest, cheapest form of energy for local businesses and households,” Mr Repacholi said.

“This project will deliver one of the 8 largest grid-forming batteries in Australia.”