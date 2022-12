A vehicle stop in Hamilton South over the weekend has turned up more than $30,000 worth of drugs.

Police were conducting patrols in the area, just before midnight on Saturday, when they noticed a suspicious car, before pulling it over for a check.

A search of the vehicle saw officers seize over 50 grams of methylamphetamine, cannabis and cocaine.

A 22-year-old man is due before Newcastle Local Court on Monday, where he is facing drugs and weapons charges.