Manhunt Underway For Two Men Following Police Pursuit

Two men are on the run following a lengthy pursuit through the Hunter.

About 9.30am Monday, December 19 police spotted a stolen grey Holden Commodore on the Pacific Highway north of Raymond Terrace.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop and instead lead them on a pursuit through Tomago, Maitland and Cessnock.

Police say two men abandoned the car on Mount View Road and fled on foot prompting a full-scale manhunt which was still active at 1pm.

The public is being urged to keep an eye out as inquiries to locate the offenders continues this afternoon.

Both men are described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in their late teens, with slim builds and wearing hooded jumpers.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers or Cessnock police station.