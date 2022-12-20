Newcastle batsman on the sideline after breaking collarbone

Novocastrian batsman Jason Sangha is facing the possibility of spending the rest of the Big Bash League season on the sideline after breaking his collarbone.

The 23-year-old Sydney Thunder Captain landed heavily on the outfield during their last over loss to the Melbourne Renegades on Sunday afternoon, and looked visibly distressed on impact.

Holding his left shoulder Sangha trudged off the field.

Physios confirmed yesterday he had fractured his left clavicle in the incident – he’ll see a specialist in the coming days to determine the full extent of his injury and a recovery timeline.

Chris Green, who has been named Acting Captain, said he and his teammates were bitterly disappointed for their skipper.

“Our thoughts are with Jason,

“He’s a big part of this team as captain, and an even bigger part as a batter – we saw what he did last year in his damaging role in the top order. He’s a key to our batting line-up.

“The squad is thinking of him at this time because any injury is tough.”