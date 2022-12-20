Varroa mite emergency zone extended again in the Hunter

The Hunter’s bee eradication zone has had to be expanded yet again after another confirmed Varroa mite infestation.
Since June, 107 properties have been found to be harbouring the bee-killing insect.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries said a new case has been confirmed at Vacy in the purple zone – because it was in the purple zone, biosecurity officers have expanded the red eradication zone to include the township.
A new emergency order has been issued for beekeepers as well.
Nearly all commercial and hobby beehives in the Hunter have now been destroyed.
Response staff have carried out surveillance on close to 12,000 hives in the purple zone, and more than 30,000 hives state-wide. Furthermore, beekeepers have tested over 85,000 hives through the approved hive movement program in the General Emergency Zone and all beekeepers are now required to carry out mandatory alcohol wash surveillance at least every 16 weeks.