Police appealing for help to find Colin Bredin

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man aged in his late 60s who was last seen near Cessnock yesterday afternoon.

68-year-old Colin Bredin was last seen on Sixth Street at Weston at about 12:45pm and after failing to return home police were alerted.

Hunter Valley Police District officers commenced inquiries to try and local Colin – his family and police hold concerns for his welfare due to his age and he lives with Alzheimer’s.

Colin is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of solid build, with grey hair and a grey beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a maroon rugby jersey, camouflage baseball cap and green joggers.

Anyone with information about Colin’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Local police have also issued a geo-targetting alert this morning in a bid to find Colin.