$1.4 million worth of new NSW Rural Fire Service trucks for Singleton brigades

Four NSW Rural Fire Brigades in Singleton received an early Christmas present this week, being handed the keys to four new trucks.

Minister for Emergency Services Steph Cook was at the Bulga Rural Fire Service shed yesterday with Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell to hand over the trucks.

The Bulga, Glennies Creek and Putty Brigades each received a $340,000 Category 1 Appliance and the Whittingham Brigade received a $390,000 Category 13 bulk water appliance.

Dave Layzell said the $1.4 million worth of new equipment is vital.

“The volunteers from Bulga, Glennies Creek, Putty and Whittingham Brigades benefitting from this investment are very active RFS members and do an incredible job at protecting local communities from bush fires, building fires and a range of other risks like vehicle accidents, floods and storms,

“Each of these new appliances are state-of-the-art and I am confident they will be invaluable to our volunteers, ensuring they have access to modern firefighting technology.”

This year’s record-breaking rainfall has caused the most significant grass fire risk NSW has seen in more than 10 years and as the warmer weather sets in the landscape will dry out and it will be crucial for local NSW Rural Fire Service brigades to have the best equipment possible.

Manager of Community Risk for the RFS Hunter Area Command, Superintendent Paul Best, said the new trucks will enhance the protection each Brigade provides to the communities they protect.

“While the existing trucks have served our Brigades well, it’s important that the newest and safest equipment is provided for our members to best serve communities,” Superintendent Best said.

“These trucks will be greatly welcomed by the local Brigades and their community.”