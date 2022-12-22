Icehouse, Hilltop Hoods To headline Newcastle 500 Music Line-Up

Newcastle will host eight huge musical artists across two nights when the Supercars Championship comes to town in 2023.

The entertainment line up for the March dates have been announced as the excitement builds in the lead up to the season opening Newcastle 500.

A record eight acts will perform on the main stage in Foreshore Park.

Icehouse will headline the concert on Friday, March 10 supported by Noiseworks frontman Jon Stevens and homegrown rock band The Screaming Jets.

Then on Saturday March 11, Hilltop Hoods will take to the stage. There will also be performances by some of Australia’s best young acts including ARIA Award winning indigenous artist Thelma Plum, San Cisco, Novocastrian punk rockers Trophy Eyes and Trials.

Supercars CEO Shane Howard said both concerts will take place within the track precinct at Foreshore Park, just metres from the circuit.

“Having the concert stage within the precinct makes the transition for fans from the track a very easy one and it’s a fitting way to celebrate our return to Newcastle,” Howard said.

“This is the biggest line up we have ever announced for the Newcastle event.”

Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes welcomed the return of world-class live music and entertainment at the 2023 Newcastle 500 and the economic boost it will provide for the City.

“The Newcastle 500 delivers more than $35 million annually in total economic impact and provides a significant stimulus to local tourism and accommodation providers and supports local jobs,” Cr Nelmes said.

“Adding world-class musicians across two nights of entertainment will ensure even further support for local businesses, particularly throughout the hospitality and night time economy industries.”

Concert access is included in all same day event tickets for the Newcastle 500.