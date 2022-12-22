Newcastle Most Preferenced University Outside Sydney For 2023 Study

Over 2400 offers to study at the University of Newcastle will be sent out to future students today.

As part of the main round,1685 offers will be sent to current school leavers, and 728 offers will be sent to non-school leavers.

The bulk of these opening offers are for the Bachelor of Nursing, Bachelor of Medical Radiation Science (Diagnostic Radiography) and Bachelor of Oral Health Therapy.

According to the latest snapshot from the Universities Admissions Centre (UAC), the University of Newcastle has also held onto its claim to being the most preferenced institution outside Sydney.

The figures take in domestic applicants to all courses through UAC in NSW and the ACT. Griffith University, CQU, La Trobe University, Notre Dame University and some private providers are excluded.

9.46% or 26,000 applicants have listed Newcastle as one of their preferred study options for 2023.

More than 7,000 listed it as their first choice, attracting 10.64% of number one preferences.

Newcastle remains the most popular preference for tertiary studies outside the capital cities and came in at 5th overall. The University of Sydney topped the list, followed by the University of NSW, the University of Technology Sydney and Macquarie University.