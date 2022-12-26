Man charged after being found asleep at the wheel at East Maitland

Police have charged a man after he was found asleep at the wheel at East Maitland over the weekend.

Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter were notified by a worried passer-by, who called emergency services, concerned the man had had a medical episode.

When Police arrived to the scene on High Street in the early hours of Christmas Eve, they found the 19-year-old passed out at the wheel in the middle of the road.

The Karuah man was subjected to a breath test which returned a positive result.

Officers charged the man with drink driving, as well as driving on a suspended licence.

The man will front Maitland Local Court next month.