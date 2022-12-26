Emergency Crews kept busy over Christmas Day

While we might of been enjoying time with our family and friends over the weekend, our emergency services were kept busy, being called to a number of serious incidents across the region.

Early on Sunday Morning, State Emergency Service crews were called to a home in Thornton, where a car had collided with the front of it. Thankfully there are no reports of any injuries.

Over in Paterson, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter responded to a two-car crash on Woodville Road at around 10am on Sunday, where a woman in her 80s suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to the John Hunter Hosptial in a serious condition.

Meantime, an elderly man at Copacabana on the Central Coast was also airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital, late on Sunday evening, after falling onto a glass vase, suffering serious chest lacerations. He was taken to hospital in a stable condition.