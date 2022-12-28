Scuba diver dead at Lake

Police are investigating the death of a scuba diver off Lake Macquarie.

About 2.20pm yesterday, emergency services were called to Black Neds Bay at Swansea, following reports a scuba diver had been pulled from the water unconscious.

Witnesses came to the assistance of the diver – a man in his 60s – before NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived and performed CPR; however, the man could not be revived.

Officers attached to the Marine Area Command have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.