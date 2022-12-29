CCTV released after fishermen seriously injured at Wangi Wangi Point

Marine Area Command detectives are asking for the public’s help with the final piece of the puzzle in a boat crash that seriously injured two fishermen at Lake Macquarie earlier this year.

At about 4am on October 16, one vessel collided with another at speed just off Wangi Wangi Point – the vessel involved drove off.

A 36 and 41-year-old man were on the vessel that was hit. Their voices were heard on board and someone alerted police.

The fishermen were taken to the John Hunter Hospital with serious neck, spine, ribs and shoulder blade fractures as well as serious head lacerations. The men have since been discharged.

Strike Force Twelfth was formed to investigate – they have since forensically examined the fishermen’s boat and found the other vessel involved was made of aluminium and had a blue coloured hull.

Detectives have today released CCTV footage of the vessel being towed by a white four-door utility, that drove along Cams Boulevard in Summerland Point, about 4.35am the same day of the incident. They believe the occupants might be able to assist with inquiries.

Marine Area Command Crime Manager, Detective Acting Inspector Mick O’Keefe said someone in the community may have the final piece of information that is key in assisting detectives with solving this case.

“Through traditional detective work, investigators have established that they are looking for a male and female who were in a white Toyota Hilux, towing a blue bottomed aluminium boat. We believe some children may have been on their boat at the time of the incident and we hope no one was injured like the fishermen were,” Det A/Insp O’Keefe said.

“This is an opportunity for those involved to turn themselves in to police, or expect a visit from detectives soon enough, it’s just a matter of time.

“If members of the public have any information which might assist detectives, I urge them to call Crime Stoppers or their local police station. Just like on the road, there are rules that need to be obeyed on the water to avoid reckless incidents like this.”

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.