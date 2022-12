A young boy had to be airlifted to hospital after a motorbike accident in the Upper Hunter yesterday.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics called for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to help them at a property at Cassilis just after 5pm where a 10-year-old boy had been involved in a motorbike accident.

He was treated for head injuries at the scene before being airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital.

The boy was last reported to be in a stable condition.