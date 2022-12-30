Detectives looking for driver of white SUV in relation to Heddon Greta shooting

Detectives are on the hunt for the driver of a white SUV they believe may be able to help with investigations into who shot a man dead at Heddon Greta earlier this week.

Police are following several lines of inquiry into the shooting of a 25-year-old man at his home on Traders Way on Tuesday night.

Residents have said on Facebook they heard a fight break out between several people before the man was shot.

Six adults and two children were at the home at the time of the shooting and multiple other people entered the house and fled after the man was shot.

The white SUV was seen driving along Main Road at Heddon Greta between 10:30 and 11:30 on the night of the shooting.

Anyone with information, dashcam footage or CCTV from the area at the time is urged to contact Cessnock Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.