Red Cross needs blood donors all long weekend

The Australian Red Cross lifeblood service is pleading with locals to donate this long weekend in a bid to ensure hospitals have ample supplies to get through the festive break.

1600 donors are needed each day across the country to keep up with demand and over this weekend there’s historically a drop off in donors by the thousands.

Until January 2nd, 550 donors are needed a day in New South Wales alone to assist patients.

If you can roll up your sleeve this weekend,you can book through the Lifeblood app or by calling 13 14 95