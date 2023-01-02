Teenager in coma after alleged assault at Dudley

A teenager is fighting for life in hospital after he was allegedly assaulted at Dudley on New Years Eve.

Emergency services were called to Ocean Street and arrived to find a 16-year-old boy who they were told had been struck in the head with a glass bottle suffering serious lacerations.

He was treated at the scene before being rushed to the John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition where he remains in an induced coma.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers arrested two males nearby, aged 17 and 16 and took them to Belmont Police Station.

Another 17-year-old male was arrested at Belmont Police Station a short time later.

All three males have been charged with reckless grievous bodily harm in company, and reckless wounding in company, and were refused bail to appear in Children’s Court.

Anyone with information into the incident is urged to contact Lake Macquarie police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.