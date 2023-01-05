Woman facing Newcastle court over crash that left boy fighting for life

A woman will face Newcastle Local Court today charged with high-range drink driving following an accident that left a boy in fighting for life in hospital.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Mort Street and George Evans Road at Killarney Vale on the Central Coast just before 1pm yesterday after a Toyota sedan and a Lexus SUV were involved in a crash.

The 42-year-old female driver of the sedan was treated for minor injuries on the scene, but an 8-year-old boy who was a passenger had to be airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter after suffering critical head injuries.

Police established a crime scene and the Crash Investigation Unit are involved in the investigation.

The 51-year-old female driver of the SUV was subjected to a breath test at the crash side which allegedly returned a positive reading.

She was arrested and taken to Gosford Police Station where she underwent another breath analysis which returned a reading of 0.197, nearly four times over the legal limit.

The woman was charged with aggravated driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm – drive under the influence, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm – driver manner dangerous, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, drive with high range PCA, possess prohibited drug and cause bodily harm by misconduct, in charge of a motor vehicle.

She was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court today. Her licence was also suspended.

As inquiries continue, anyone with information or dashcam of the incident is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.