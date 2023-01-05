Newcastle-born cricketer immortalised in bronze at the SCG

Newcastle-born cricketer Belinda Clark has been immortalised in bronze at the Sydney Cricket Ground, becoming the first woman in the world to do so.

The statue was unveiled on Thursday morning on day two of the 2023 New Year’s test, as a celebration of the right-handers impact on and off the field.

In 1997, Clark became the first cricketer to make a double century in a One-Day International when she score 229 not out, from 155 balls, against Denmark in the Women’s World Cup in India.

She also holds the record for the most ODI runs scored by an Australian woman, smashing 4844 runs from 118 matches and is a former Australian cricket captain.

Clark was born in Newcastle and honed her cricket skills in the backyard with her siblings, before going on to play her first official match during high school, then played a season with a boys team at Eastern Suburbs Junior Cricket Club in Newcastle.

Image: Sydney Cricket Ground.