9yo boy dies after horrific crash

Police have increases charges against a woman, following the death of a 9-year-old boy in a crash on the Central Coast.

James Edds died in the John Hunter Hospital on Saturday from severe brain injuries he received when two cars crashed at Killarney Vale last Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Mort Street and George Evans Road just before 1pm after a Toyota sedan and a Lexus SUV collided – the 42-year-old female driver of the sedan was treated for minor injuries and the 9-year-old boy was airlifted to the John Hunter in a critical condition by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

The 51-year-old female driver of the SUV was originally charged with a number of driving offences and allegedly returned a positive breath test reading of 0.197 – she was granted conditional bail in Newcastle Local Court on 5th January.

But, when the young boy tragically died on Saturday in hospital the woman’s charges were upgraded.

Following the death of the boy, the woman’s charges have been upgraded to aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning death – drive under influence, dangerous driving occ death – drive manner dangerous, aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm – drive under the influence, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm – driver manner dangerous, negligent driving (occasions grievous bodily harm), drive with high range PCA, possess prohibited drug and cause bodily harm by misconduct, in charge of motor vehicle.

The woman will appear before Gosford Local Court at the end of January.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up by James’ Aunty to help pay for funeral costs. You can find it here:

The page has raised more than $36,000.