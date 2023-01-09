Boy airlifted to John Hunter Hospital after being struck with an arrow

A five-year-old boy has been airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital after he was struck in the head by an arrow allegedly fired from a bow.

Just after 7pm on Sunday night, emergency services were called to a home at Wingham, on the Mid North Coast, with reports of the incident and when they arrived, treated the boy, before he was airlifted to hospital in a stable condition.

Police established a crime scene and following investigations charged a 53-year-old man from a neighbouring house.

He was granted conditional bail and will face reckless wounding charges in Taree Local Court on February 22.