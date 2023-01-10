Two drivers allegedly shot with nail gun on the M1 motorway

A passenger in a truck allegedly fired nails from a nail gun at other drivers on the M1 motorway towards Newcastle yesterday afternoon.

Police say at about 4:10pm they responded to reports of two men allegedly being shot travelling northbound between Somersby and Ourimbah.

A passenger in a white Mitsubishi truck allegedly fired nails from a nail gun towards drivers – a 57-year-old man who was driving a sedan with the window down said he was shot in the right arm as the truck passed him and a short time later the 52-year-old male driver of a Toyota RAV4 said he felt something impact the top of his head causing him to briefly lose control of his car.

The 52-year-old said he saw a male passenger in the white truck leaning out and allegedly fired further projectiles towards his vehicle, causing the passenger’s side window to shatter.

Police caught up with the Mitsubishi trick at the Sparks Road commuter carpark at about 4:30pm.

As police were speaking with the occupants of the truck, a 19-year-old man began running north across Sparks Road and climbing over a wire fence. Police pursued the man on foot before arresting him a short time later. Police utilised capsicum spray during the arrest.

The 19-year-old man was taken to Wyong Police Station where he was charged with armed with intent to commit an indictable offence (two counts), assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company (two counts), malicious damage (two counts) and an outstanding warrant. He was refused bail and will appear before Wyong Local Court today.

Inquiries continue and anyone with information about the incident, or any available dashcam footage, is urged to contact either Tuggerah Lakes Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.