Toby Price takes cautious approach to Stage 10 of Dakar

Former Hunter local Toby Price has made it through a rough stage of the 2023 Dakar Rally holding onto a top three ranking in the overall standings.

With just four stages left of the race in Saudi Arabia, Price said he tried to pace himself through Stage 10 to make the least amount of errors so he’d get a better starting position for the next stage.

Price crossed the line in 16th position, eight minutes behind the leader pushing him to third position in the overall rankings.

Despite the late finish, Price is only two minutes behind overall.

Red Bull KTM teammate Argentinian Kevin Bevanides, who was fourth through the dunes, is sitting at the top of the standings after American Skyler Howes also took a cautious approach to Stage 10.

Price said he’s hoping he will be well-placed for a solid day in the Stage 11 which features a timed section and lots more sand dunes.