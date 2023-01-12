Disqualified driver caught high range drink driving at Cessnock

A woman who was disqualified from driving until 2027 was caught behind the wheel yesterday afternoon in Cessnock, drunk.

At about 5pm Hunter Valley Highway Patrol stopped a red utility for a roadside breath test on Darwin Street.

When officers asked the female driver for a licence she couldn’t provide one – checks by police revealed the woman had been disqualified from holding a drivers licence until 2027.

The roadside breath test was positive so she was arrested and taken to Cessnock Police Station.

A secondary test returned a reading of 0.229, more than four times over the legal alcohol limit.

The woman was charged with drive whilst disqualified and high range PCA – she will appear in Cessnock Local Court at a later date.