Police charge Newcastle man over Central Coast fatality

A man has been charged as part of investigations into a fatal crash on the Central Coast last year, where a Mannering Park man was killed.

About 8:30pm on October 31, emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway at Doyalson, where a car and an SUV collided head on.

The driver of the car – a 56-year-old man – died at the scene, while the driver of the SUV was treated before being taken to the John Hunter Hospital, with head, chest and leg injuries.

On Wednesday, police attended a Newcastle address where they served a court attendance notice on the 52-year-old man, charging him with a number of driving offences, including dangerous, drink and negligent driving occasioning death.

He is due before Wyong Local Court on March 8.