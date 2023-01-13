Truck catches fire at Belford

A prime mover crashed off the road at Belford and burst into flames in the early hours of this morning.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Singleton and Branxton, the HAZMAT tanker from Rutherford Fire and Rescue, Singleton police and other emergency services were called to the New England Highway at about 4:30am following reports of a prime mover on fire at Belford.

The truck had left the highway and caught fire.

Fire & Rescue firefighters quickly got to work using hose lines and breathing apparatus to bring the fire under control.

No one was injured at this incident and police are investigating.

One of the two southbound lanes on the New England Highway was still closed at 9am while the truck is cleared away.