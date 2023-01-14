Parking Pressure To Ease With New Lot At Queens Wharf

Parking pressure will soon be eased at Morpeth’s Queens Wharf | file image

Work is underway to create more parking options in Morpeth for boaties heading out for a day on the Hunter River.

Maitland Council is laying a temporary gravel carpark on a vacant lot adjacent to Queens Wharf which should effectively double the current parking capacity, until something more permanent can be built.

Mayor Philip Penfold says in the meantime this will provide more space for people with boat trailers.

“It is important for the people that utilise the Hunter River to be able to gain access and Queens Wharf is the key point for that,” he said.

“It’s a great opportunity for those with trailers especially who have struggled in that area.”

There will be no impact on use of the boat ramp while crews are onsite and work is scheduled to be complete by the end of next week and just in time for Australia Day.

Queens Wharf has undergone a raft of upgrades in recent years as Maitland Council moves closer to realising the Masterplan adopted in 2017. The existing car park was part of the last stage of works completed in 2020 which also saw the boat ramp extended.

Cr Penfold said Queens Wharf is a very popular site which will only continue to attract more visitors in the future.

“Morpeth’s bicentenary celebrations saw it utilised in a way that has never been used before with the great stage and the fireworks display, I think we had nearly five thousand people and Council will continue to provide in that location,” the Mayor said.

The precinct also regularly hosts events like Street Eats, the Maitland Triathlon and dragon boat racing by the Hunter River Dragons.