Funding available for community projects around Port of Newcastle

Up to $2 million is up for grabs or projects that will revitalise Newcastle’s harbour precinct.

Applications are now open for the eighth round of the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government’s Newcastle Port Community Contribution Fund which was established after the Port of Newcastle was sold off for $1.75 billion in 2014.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the Newcastle Port Community Contribution Fund provides grants of between $50,000 and $500,000 for projects that benefit the environment, public domain, infrastructure, heritage restoration, activation, smart technology, or communities.

“The Port of Newcastle is a vital economic, industrial and tourist hub and this round of funding will help deliver projects that will further showcase the area’s rich history as well as provide economic stimulus and a boost to tourism,

“The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government understands the potential of the historic Port of Newcastle and we continue to showcase that by supporting projects that will benefit the wider community and give visitors even more reasons to stay.”

The fund has previously seen funding delivered for 41 projects including the restoration of the Stockton Community War Memorial, the expansion of a sailing program for people with disabilities and upgrades to the Carrington Bowling Club.

Program guidelines and eligibility criteria will be made available at www.nsw.gov.au/npccf.