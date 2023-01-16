Merewether Fire Station in line for upgrades

Merewether Fire and Rescue Station has been named as one of seven to be upgraded to provide fit-for-purpose amenities.

It follows recently announced funding for Singleton to construct new toilets, showers and change rooms for female firefighters.

The NSW Government says it has committed $50 million to the projects, bringing stations which were constructed decades ago up to scratch.

Fire and Rescue NSW Commissioner Paul Baxter says the organisation is committed to the safety and well being of firefighters and providing a more inclusive work environment.

“This investment will help improve workplace conditions for all firefighters by providing men and women with private, separate facilities to ensure our people feel comfortable at work,” Commissioner Baxter said.

The works will be rolled out over ten years.