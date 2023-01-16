Woman airlifted to hospital following car accident near Bulahdelah

A woman has been airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital after being involved in a single vehicle accident south of Bulahdelah.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Pacific Highway at Nerong on Monday morning, where they found a van which had left the road and rolled.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service says the woman in her 50s was trapped for sometime before being freed.

She was treated at the scene for a serious arm injury before being airlift to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.