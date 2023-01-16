Young whale entangled off coast of Caves Beach

Wildlife Organisation ORRCA says they’ve received reports of a young whale, which is believed to be entangled in waters to the north of Caves Beach.

It was last spotted at 10am on Monday and is swimming slowly in a southerly direction.

ORRCA says the mammal is travelling close to the shore and they are keen to get photos and videos of the whale to help track it.

“If you are out and about along the coast in this area, we are asking members of the public to please call in any sightings and to take videos and photos plus a GPS location. If filming marine mammals, via any medium, please always respect the rules and regulations that apply.,” the organisation said.

Crews are currently out at vantage points trying to spot the whale, which reportedly has two orange buoys attached to the tail area.

Anyone who sights the whale is urged to call the rescue hotline on 9415 3333.

Image: ORRCA member D May.