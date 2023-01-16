Man Suffers Serious Chemical Burns While Cleaning Drain At Cooranbong

Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter | File image

A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious chemical burns following a freak accident at Cooranbong today.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 9.30am to reports a chemical agent had exploded while a man in his 50s was cleaning a drain.

NSW Ambulance confirmed he suffered burns to his chest, face and mouth.

He was treated by paramedics before being flown in a serious condition to the specialist burns unit at Sydney’s Royal North Shore Hospital by the Toll Rescue Helicopter.

Fire & Rescue NSW crews were also called to the scene to mop up the chemical spill.