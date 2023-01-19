Crime Scene On Hunter Street After Two Men Stabbed

Two young men have been stabbed with a crime scene established at Newcastle West.

Emergency services descended on the Devonshire Street laneway off Hunter Street just after 3.30am where they found two victims suffering stab wounds.

The two men – aged 25 and 28 – were treated by paramedics and taken in serious but stable conditions to the John Hunter Hospital.

Part of Hunter Street remains cordoned off while investigators examine the scene forensically today.

Police have been told that the younger victim’s wallet was allegedly stolen during the incident.

Officers are appealing for the public to come forward with any information or dashcam footage of the area.