People in NSW getting the runs at record rate

People in NSW are getting the runs at a record rate at the moment.

NSW Health Authorities are asking everyone to be on alert for symptoms of gastroenteritis with the most recent testing showing Rotavirus notifications are at some of their highest levels of the last decade.

Rotavirus is one common cause of viral gastroenteritis that can be particularly severe in young children.

In the first two weeks of 2023, 197 cases of rotavirus were identified, compared with about 40 cases during the same period usually.

The message to the community is clear – simple measures can help stop the spread of gastro. Maintaining good hand hygiene and keeping children at home when they are unwell will give health authorities a good chance to slow the spread before February, when children will all be back together at school.

Viral gastroenteritis symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, abdominal pain, headache and muscle aches. They can take up to three days to develop and usually last between one or two days, and sometimes longer.

The main treatment for viral gastroenteritis is to rest and drink plenty of fluids. Most people recover without complications but more urgent care may need to be sought for infants, people with suppressed immune systems, and the elderly, who may experience more serious illness.