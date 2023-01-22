New bridge access at Dora Creek

Crossing Dora Creek will be much safer for pedestrians and cyclists following the completion of a new bridge this week.

Forming part of a popular shared track near the former Sanitarium factory at Cooranbong, the cable-stay bridge spans 50 metres long and at 3.5 metres wide, allowing for two-way foot and bike traffic.

Its a major improvement on the old swing bridge still located nearby which has served the community for almost 90 years.

The $1.6 million dollar project was developer funded under a voluntary planning agreement with Lake Macquarie Council.