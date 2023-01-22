Man killed in Speedway accident near Muswellbrook

A man has been killed and another seriously injured after a crash at a Speedway track near Muswellbrook.

Emergency services responded to the scene on Hebden Road at around 7pm on Friday night after reports a motorcycle had lost control while completing laps.

The driver and a passenger in a side car were ejected.

On site medics and spectators performed CPR on the 65 year- old -male passenger, however he died at the scene.

The rider, 58 year- old- man sustained leg injuries and was airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

Investigations into the crash are continuing and a report is being prepared for the coroner.