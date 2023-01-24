Police release CCTV footage as part of investigations into alleged Muswellbrook arson

Detectives have released CCTV images as part of their investigations into an alleged arson incident at Muswellbrook last year.

In the early hours of November 6, just after 4am, emergency services were called to a home on Tamar Way with reports of the fire.

The occupants of the home told responding police that they had heard glass shatter outside before seeing the flames through their front windows. It was later revealed a molotov cocktail had been thrown at the home.

The residents extinguished the fire with the assistance of a neighbour, with one resident sustaining minor burns to their shoulder and back.

Attending officers seized items from the scene and began investigations, which has lead them to release CCTV images of a person, who they believe can assist with the inquiries.