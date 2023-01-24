Regional Seniors Travel Card now available for locals, except if you live in Newcastle…

The Regional Seniors Travel Card is being offered for another round and some locals are being encouraged to apply.

The $250 card to help with the cost of travel is a contentious issue for residents in Newcastle as they’ve been excluded from the scheme since it was created.

Neighbouring Lake Macquarie, Maitland and Port Stephens are however eligible for the card.

The $250 pre-paid Visa card can be used on fuel, taxis, electric charging stations, pre-booked NSW TrainLink regional train and coaches, helping those eligible with the cost of getting from A to B.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said applications for the latest round of the highly successful program are now open and encouraged eligible seniors to cash in on the initiative.

“We know how much seniors value this card – it can mean the difference between an extra few trips to visit grandkids, the ease of seeing friends locally or just getting to the shops or attending medical appointments,

“The figures speak for themselves – more than one million cards have now been issued injecting $196 million into regional economies and we want even more seniors and local businesses to reap the benefits of this card in 2023.”

Applications are open on the Service NSW website.